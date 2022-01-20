TD Securities Lowers Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

BIREF stock remained flat at $$5.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 171,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,126. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

