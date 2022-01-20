Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $5,459.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.72 or 0.00013681 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

