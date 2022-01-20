Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Up 2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.73. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.65.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

