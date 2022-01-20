Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 151,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.11. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 367,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

