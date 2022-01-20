Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.78

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 9246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

STER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,481,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.