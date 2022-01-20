Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:STL opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

