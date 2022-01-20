Step Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $908,044.33 and $1.80 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.