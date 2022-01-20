Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.35

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $399,384.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.30 or 0.07419128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007626 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.