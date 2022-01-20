Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.08

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 41920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

