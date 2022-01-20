Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

