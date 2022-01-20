SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Down 7.1%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. 1,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

