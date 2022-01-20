SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.51

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

