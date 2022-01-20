Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Trading Down 11.3%

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s share price fell 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.59. 859,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,386,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56.

About Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

