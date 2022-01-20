Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 112,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,870 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

