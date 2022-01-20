SmileyCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $253,485.61 and $24.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

