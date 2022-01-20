Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Declines By 23.2%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the third quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 20,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,449. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

