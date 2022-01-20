Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Decreases By 31.3%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tredegar by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tredegar by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tredegar by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

