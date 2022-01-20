Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Declines By 29.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 339,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TITN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 6,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

