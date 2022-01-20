Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Declines By 29.2%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 339,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
TITN stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 6,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $38.58.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.