Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declines By 29.6%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 909,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 244,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,579. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

