Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Increases By 30.1%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $75,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 63,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

