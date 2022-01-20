Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declines By 31.9%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 376,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

