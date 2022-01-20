Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 32.6%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MCURF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.