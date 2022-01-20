Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 32.6%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCURF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

