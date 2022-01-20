Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Declines By 19.5%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.