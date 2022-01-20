Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Declines By 19.5%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.