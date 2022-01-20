Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Drops By 32.3%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,764,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 8,511,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,405.2 days.

KCDMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

