Short Interest in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Drops By 32.1%

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISAA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. Iron Spark I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

