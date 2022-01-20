Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 25.3%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VKQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 138,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 207,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $2,282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

