Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Grows By 24.1%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 854.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPZF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$13.06 on Thursday. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.