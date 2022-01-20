Short Interest in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Declines By 27.0%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,346,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 733,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

