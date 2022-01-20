Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Declines By 28.9%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 1,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during trading on Thursday. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.