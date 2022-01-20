Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Rises By 23.5%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 337,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,173. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,515,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

