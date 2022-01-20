Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 30.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,001,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.58. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.24 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

DPMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

