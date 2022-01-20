Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Drops By 19.3%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

