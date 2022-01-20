Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Decreases By 31.2%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 324,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 763,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,589,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

