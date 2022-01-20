Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Increases By 26.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 284,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
