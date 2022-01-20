Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Increases By 26.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 284,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

