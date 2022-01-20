Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 21.3%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 436,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 5,013.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.