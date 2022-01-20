Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.58

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 979391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.
FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
