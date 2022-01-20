Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.58

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 979391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

FOUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

