Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

