Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

KOP stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

