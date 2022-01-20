Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,781,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $64.63. 87,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,377. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

