SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.