SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.
Shares of SAP opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.