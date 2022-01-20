Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

SAND opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

