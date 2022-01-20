SakeToken (SAKE) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $18,411.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.