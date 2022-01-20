SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,032,000.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAIL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 693,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,575. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

