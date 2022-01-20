SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $79,579.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,100,863 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

