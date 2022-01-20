SafeCoin Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $11.77 million and $16,412.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00094784 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,386.87 or 0.99859242 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00309335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00410102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00161798 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

