Ryerson Holding Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

