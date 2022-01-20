RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

RumbleON stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $538.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.64. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RumbleON by 15.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

