Royal Bank of Canada Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.83. The company had a trading volume of 352,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The firm has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

