Royal Bank of Canada Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.
Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.83. The company had a trading volume of 352,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The firm has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
