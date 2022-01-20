Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Analysts expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will announce $73.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Root’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Root posted sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $321.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

ROOT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $600.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Root by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter worth $4,963,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

