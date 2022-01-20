ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00322345 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

